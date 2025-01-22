Dortmund Dismisses Sahin After Champions League Defeat

Borussia Dortmund dismissed coach Nuri Sahin on Wednesday after a 2-1 loss to Bologna in the Champions League extended the team's losing streak to four.

The loss has pushed Dortmund, last season's Champions League runner-up, to 13th in the standings. The Bundesliga performance has been equally disappointing, with the team sitting in 10th place.

Sporting Director Lars Ricken expressed disappointment, stating, 'We really value Nuri Sahin and his work, but after four consecutive losses, we lost faith in reaching our sporting goals.' Sahin, 36, became head coach in June after serving under Edin Terzic, who resigned after a Champions League final defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)