Dortmund Dismisses Sahin After Champions League Defeat
Borussia Dortmund has dismissed coach Nuri Sahin following a Champions League defeat to Bologna, marking the team's fourth consecutive loss. The decision comes amid Dortmund's struggles in both the Champions League and Bundesliga standings. Sahin had been appointed in June after serving as an assistant coach.
Borussia Dortmund dismissed coach Nuri Sahin on Wednesday after a 2-1 loss to Bologna in the Champions League extended the team's losing streak to four.
The loss has pushed Dortmund, last season's Champions League runner-up, to 13th in the standings. The Bundesliga performance has been equally disappointing, with the team sitting in 10th place.
Sporting Director Lars Ricken expressed disappointment, stating, 'We really value Nuri Sahin and his work, but after four consecutive losses, we lost faith in reaching our sporting goals.' Sahin, 36, became head coach in June after serving under Edin Terzic, who resigned after a Champions League final defeat.
