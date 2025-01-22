India to Follow ICC Dress Code Amidst Champions Trophy Controversy

The Indian cricket team is set to adhere strictly to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) dress code during the upcoming Champions Trophy, dispelling rumors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opposing Pakistan's name on the official jersey. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia made this announcement to PTI on Wednesday.

With the Champions Trophy scheduled to commence on February 19, India will play its matches in Dubai, citing security concerns as the reason for not traveling to Pakistan. Saikia affirmed that the team is committed to following all uniform-related ICC regulations 'in true letter and spirit.'

The question of the national captain Rohit Sharma's participation in ICC's pre-tournament engagements in Lahore, including a press conference and official photo shoot, remains undecided, according to Saikia.

(With inputs from agencies.)