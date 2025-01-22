Left Menu

Ben Shelton Calls Out Disrespect in Tennis Broadcasting

Australian Open semi-finalist Ben Shelton criticized on-court interviewers for being disrespectful to players. Following remarks made during and after his matches, Shelton expressed frustration with negative commentary by broadcasters. He called for a change to support athletes during their significant achievements in tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:26 IST
Ben Shelton Calls Out Disrespect in Tennis Broadcasting
Ben Shelton

In a bold statement, Australian Open semi-finalist Ben Shelton has voiced his discontent over what he considers disrespectful treatment by on-court interviewers.

Shelton's remarks came after his victory over Lorenzo Sonego, where he faced an uncomfortable interview session. Interviewer John Fitzgerald suggested the crowd might not cheer for him, anticipating strong support for Australian favorite Alex De Minaur.

Echoing similar concerns as expressed by Novak Djokovic, Shelton described the tone of some broadcasters as negative and called for an environment that celebrates player's victories on the tennis stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025