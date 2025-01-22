Ben Shelton Calls Out Disrespect in Tennis Broadcasting

In a bold statement, Australian Open semi-finalist Ben Shelton has voiced his discontent over what he considers disrespectful treatment by on-court interviewers.

Shelton's remarks came after his victory over Lorenzo Sonego, where he faced an uncomfortable interview session. Interviewer John Fitzgerald suggested the crowd might not cheer for him, anticipating strong support for Australian favorite Alex De Minaur.

Echoing similar concerns as expressed by Novak Djokovic, Shelton described the tone of some broadcasters as negative and called for an environment that celebrates player's victories on the tennis stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)