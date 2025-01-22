India's Historic Victory at the Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025

In a landmark achievement for Indian sports, the Men's Kho Kho team emerged victorious in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Skipper Pratik Waikar expressed immense joy after securing a 54-36 triumph against Nepal in the final.

Waikar said, "We are delighted to have won the first World Cup, especially as hosts. This victory is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Our efforts to showcase our game globally have now been recognized." The event was graced by notable dignitaries, underscoring its significance in Indian sports history.

The competition witnessed India dominating throughout, starting with decisive wins in the group stages against Brazil, Peru, and Bhutan, followed by commanding performances in the knockout rounds against Bangladesh and South Africa. This win not only celebrates India's sporting spirit but also charts a course for Kho Kho's future presence in international competitions like the Asian Games and potentially the 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)