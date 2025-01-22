Left Menu

India's Historic Victory at the Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025

India's Men's Kho Kho team won the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi, defeating Nepal 54-36. The victory highlights India's prowess in the sport and sets the stage for its potential inclusion in future international games like the Asian Games and 2036 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:16 IST
India's Historic Victory at the Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025
Pratik Waikar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement for Indian sports, the Men's Kho Kho team emerged victorious in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Skipper Pratik Waikar expressed immense joy after securing a 54-36 triumph against Nepal in the final.

Waikar said, "We are delighted to have won the first World Cup, especially as hosts. This victory is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Our efforts to showcase our game globally have now been recognized." The event was graced by notable dignitaries, underscoring its significance in Indian sports history.

The competition witnessed India dominating throughout, starting with decisive wins in the group stages against Brazil, Peru, and Bhutan, followed by commanding performances in the knockout rounds against Bangladesh and South Africa. This win not only celebrates India's sporting spirit but also charts a course for Kho Kho's future presence in international competitions like the Asian Games and potentially the 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025