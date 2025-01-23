Young Flintoff Shines: Breaking Records and Making History

In a stunning performance, 16-year-old Rocky Flintoff has set a new benchmark in England Lions cricket by scoring a century against Cricket Australia XI, surpassing the record held by his father, Andrew Flintoff. On Thursday, Rocky's aggressive 108 at No.9 proved vital as the Lions ended their innings with a lead on just the second day.

Rocky's contribution turned the match around from a precarious 161 for seven to a more comfortable lead of 105 runs, aided by Freddie McCan's half-century. Despite following in his father's footsteps as a medium pacer, Rocky has yet to deliver with the ball in this match, focusing solely on his batting achievements for now.

The young cricketer's rising stardom isn't going unnoticed, as he continues to build his career with Lancashire and has already made several first-class and List A appearances. Adding to the excitement in English cricket, Michael Vaughan's son, Archie, is also making waves as he steps into the role of England U19 captain.

(With inputs from agencies.)