Turbulent Winds Shake Up Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Ludvig Aberg and Lanto Griffin lead a tumultuous Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, marked by fierce winds causing delays and challenging gameplay. Despite 35 mph gusts, players delivered notable rounds amidst halted play. The South Course proved easier than the North, uniquely impacted by the adverse conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:51 IST
Ludvig Aberg and Lanto Griffin shared the spotlight at the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday after fierce winds stalled play for 86 minutes at Torrey Pines, with many players unable to complete the second round.

Both players, navigating the unforgiving South Course, recorded scores edging them to a 6-under 138, despite extreme gusts measured at over 35 mph. The delays challenged even top-tier players like World No. 4 Hideki Matsuyama, who struggled before making the cut at 1 under. Many had to adapt as winds rendered typical shots nearly impossible.

Meanwhile, a brush fire near Torrey Pines briefly added to the day's chaos, although firefighters swiftly contained it. The North Course's exposure to coastal winds manifested tougher conditions, contributing to unexpectedly high scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

