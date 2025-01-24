Zverev Advances to Australian Open Finals as Djokovic Bows Out

Germany's Alexander Zverev advanced to the finals of the Australian Open 2025 after Novak Djokovic withdrew from their semi-final match due to a left leg injury. Djokovic, a former World No.1 from Serbia, was unable to continue despite a valiant effort in the opening set.

The match, which unfolded on Friday, witnessed Djokovic battling through pain to hold his ground for approximately 90 minutes. The first set culminated in a tense tie-break, which Zverev clinched with a score of 7-6. Djokovic created opportunities with three break points at 1-2 and fought off five break points before scoring a standard volley that concluded the tie-break.

In a post-match interview, Zverev expressed his respect for Djokovic, commending his dedication and tenacity. Despite the injury setback, Zverev praised the high level of play, particularly in the first set, noting Djokovic's struggle during the tie-break. As Zverev prepares for the final against either Jannik Sinner or Alex de Minaur, he acknowledged his mixed emotions, being proud of his achievement yet empathetic towards his friend Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)