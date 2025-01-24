Stars of the Cricketing World: ICC's Test Team of the Year 2024

India's cricketing stars Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have made the ICC's prestigious Test Team of the Year 2024. Bumrah's extraordinary performance throughout the year saw him take 71 wickets at an average of just 14.92, topping the Test cricket charts and leaving a lasting legacy.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, proved himself as a formidable opener with a sensational 1,478 runs at an average of 54.74. His aggressive batting was highlighted with two double centuries and a series of notable scores against formidable opponents, demonstrating his remarkable talent and steadfast resilience during the season.

Jadeja, an all-rounder, significantly contributed with both bat and ball, amassing 527 runs and 48 wickets. His impressive statistics further solidified his inclusion in the star-studded list, adorned with exceptional players from around the globe.

