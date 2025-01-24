Left Menu

Charlotte Englebert's Hat-Trick Drives JSW Soorma to Victory in Women's Hockey India League

Charlotte Englebert's hat-trick led JSW Soorma Hockey Club to a 4-2 win against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, securing a spot in the Women's Hockey India League final. Englebert, Hina Bano, Vandana Katariya, and Shilpi Dabas contributed goals for Soorma, while Bengal Tigers struggled despite late efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:31 IST
Charlotte Englebert's Hat-Trick Drives JSW Soorma to Victory in Women's Hockey India League
JSW Soorma Hockey Club's journey to the Women's Hockey India League final was marked by a stellar performance from Charlotte Englebert, who scored a hat-trick to lead her team to a 4-2 victory against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on Friday.

Englebert opened the scoring early, securing goals in the 1st, 17th, and 47th minutes. Hina Bano added to the score in the 9th minute. Despite efforts from Bengal Tigers' Vandana Katariya and Shilpi Dabas in the last quarter, Soorma controlled the game's momentum.

Bengal Tigers showed more intent in the second half, but Soorma's defensive resilience, highlighted by Natalia Salvador's saves, ensured their win. The victory sets up Soorma's final clash against Odisha Warriors on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

