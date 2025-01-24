JSW Soorma Triumphs Over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Sets Up Final Clash with Odisha Warriors

In a riveting conclusion to the Pool stage of the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25, JSW Soorma Hockey Club secured a compelling 4-2 win against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium.

Charlotte Englebert was the star performer, overwhelming the opposition from the outset with a stunning hat-trick, supported by Hina Bano's pivotal goal. Despite spirited efforts from captain Vandana Katariya and Shilpi Dabas, who scored in the final quarter, the Tigers couldn't overturn the deficit.

The victory propels JSW Soorma into the final against Odisha Warriors. The match mechanics saw Soorma's aggressive tactics and high pressing pay dividends, while the Tigers struggled to penetrate Soorma's solid defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)