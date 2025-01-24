JSW Soorma Triumphs Over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Sets Up Final Clash with Odisha Warriors
JSW Soorma Hockey Club clinched a 4-2 victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25, with Charlotte Englebert scoring a hat-trick. The triumph sets up a final showdown against Odisha Warriors, as the Soorma displayed dominant gameplay at the Ranchi Stadium.
- Country:
- India
In a riveting conclusion to the Pool stage of the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25, JSW Soorma Hockey Club secured a compelling 4-2 win against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium.
Charlotte Englebert was the star performer, overwhelming the opposition from the outset with a stunning hat-trick, supported by Hina Bano's pivotal goal. Despite spirited efforts from captain Vandana Katariya and Shilpi Dabas, who scored in the final quarter, the Tigers couldn't overturn the deficit.
The victory propels JSW Soorma into the final against Odisha Warriors. The match mechanics saw Soorma's aggressive tactics and high pressing pay dividends, while the Tigers struggled to penetrate Soorma's solid defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dominant Odisha Warriors Clinch Victory in Women's Hockey League Opener
Soorma Hockey Club Triumphs Over Odisha Warriors in Thrilling Encounter
Odisha Warriors Triumph in Women's Hockey Clash
Epic Showdown: Odisha Warriors Triumph in Tense Penalty Shootout
Soorma Hockey Club Triumphs in Thrilling Match Against Odisha Warriors