Paralympian Deepthi Jeevanji Honored at SRM University

Indian Paralympian Deepthi Jeevanji, honored at SRM University, celebrates her outstanding athletic achievements including a bronze at the Paris Paralympics and golds at the Asian Para Games and World Para Athletics Championships. Acknowledged with Rs 25 lakh, Deepthi continues to inspire in para-athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:16 IST
Paralympian Deepthi Jeevanji Honored at SRM University
Deepthi Jeevanji. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed Indian Paralympic athlete Deepthi Jeevanji received accolades at SRM University on Friday for her exceptional achievements in athletics, securing her the Arjuna Award at this month's National Sports Awards. Jeevanji bagged a bronze in the 400 m T20 event at the Paris Paralympics the previous year.

Beyond her Paralympic bronze win, she clinched golds at both the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou and the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe. Currently pursuing a commerce degree at SRM University, Jeevanji was lauded with a Rs 25 lakh prize recognizing her accomplishments.

Despite a commendable performance, the 21-year-old fell short in the final moments of the 2024 Paralympics event, securing third place against competitors from Ukraine and Turkey. Her journey, spotted by SAI coach N Ramesh in Hyderabad in 2019, is marked by significant international wins and domestic achievements, making her a notable figure in para-athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

