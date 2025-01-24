Paralympian Deepthi Jeevanji Honored at SRM University

Acclaimed Indian Paralympic athlete Deepthi Jeevanji received accolades at SRM University on Friday for her exceptional achievements in athletics, securing her the Arjuna Award at this month's National Sports Awards. Jeevanji bagged a bronze in the 400 m T20 event at the Paris Paralympics the previous year.

Beyond her Paralympic bronze win, she clinched golds at both the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou and the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe. Currently pursuing a commerce degree at SRM University, Jeevanji was lauded with a Rs 25 lakh prize recognizing her accomplishments.

Despite a commendable performance, the 21-year-old fell short in the final moments of the 2024 Paralympics event, securing third place against competitors from Ukraine and Turkey. Her journey, spotted by SAI coach N Ramesh in Hyderabad in 2019, is marked by significant international wins and domestic achievements, making her a notable figure in para-athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)