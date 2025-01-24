Adam Griffith: Australia's New Pace Pioneer

Adam Griffith has been appointed as Cricket Australia's National Pace Bowling Coach, with a mission to nurture the upcoming generation of fast bowlers. His new role will see him relocate to Brisbane to be based at the National Cricket Centre, stepping away from his position as assistant coach with Victoria.

Griffith, a former Sheffield Shield champion with Tasmania, has a rich history in Australian cricket. He contributed significantly to Tasmania's maiden domestic title in the 2006-07 season and was selected for Australia A during his career, capturing 169 wickets in 50 first-class matches. His extensive experience includes stints with the Australian men's team during key tours and the 2019 ICC Men's World Cup.

Tasked with shaping a national strategy for cultivating future fast bowlers, Griffith's focus comes as seasoned players like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins advance in age. Emerging talents such as Scott Boland, Michael Neser, and upcoming stars like Fergus O'Neill and Cameron Green will benefit from his guidance. He will collaborate with Australia's national men's head coach, Andrew McDonald, and oversee the development of pace bowling coaches domestically and internationally.

McDonald expressed confidence in Griffith, stating, "Adam's vast experience will enhance our coaching structure, significantly aiding in the preparation of pace bowlers for Australia's national men's teams."

Griffith's coaching trajectory began after his retirement in 2011, with notable achievements including roles within Western Australia's rise to success, senior assistant positions at Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers, head coaching Tasmania's men's team, and his tenure with Hobart Hurricanes. Most recently, he joined Victoria's men's team and served as bowling coach for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.(ANI)

