Rohit Sharma Leads India-Dominated ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2024

Rohit Sharma has been named captain of the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024, leading a team dominated by Indian cricketers. Alongside Sharma, stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya have been recognized for their outstanding performances. The team also features international talents from Australia, England, Pakistan, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:51 IST
Rohit Sharma has been honored as the captain of the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024, following a standout year where he led India to their second ICC T20 World Cup title last June.

The Team of the Year, mostly comprised of Indian players, also includes key performers like Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya. Sharma's leadership and batting prowess were instrumental in India's World Cup success, with the seasoned opener delivering crucial innings to guide the team through tense matches.

Apart from Indian stars, the lineup features international cricket figures such as Australia's Travis Head, England's Phil Salt, and Pakistan's Babar Azam, showcasing a blend of global cricketing talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

