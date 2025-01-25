Veer Ahlawat Makes Mark at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

India's Veer Ahlawat achieved a career milestone by making his first cut on the DP World Tour at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. His impressive three-under 69 in the second round positioned him at a five-under total, securing a tie for 15th place.

This marks a significant step for the 28-year-old, who topped the PGTI Order of Merit in 2024, earning him a spot on the DPWT through the Tours' alliance. Meanwhile, fellow Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma, despite a strong second-round performance, missed out on the cut due to a less favorable opening round.

Marcus Armitage leads the tournament, delivering consistent performances over two days to maintain a two-stroke advantage. The competition saw notable rounds from several players, including Daniel Gavins, who achieved a hole-in-one.

(With inputs from agencies.)