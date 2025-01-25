Left Menu

Veer Ahlawat Makes Mark at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

India’s Veer Ahlawat successfully made his first cut on the DP World Tour during the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, showcasing a notable performance with a score of three-under 69 in the second round. Ahlawat, previously ranking high in the PGTI Order of Merit, finished the weekend rounds at five-under and tied-15th position.

India's Veer Ahlawat achieved a career milestone by making his first cut on the DP World Tour at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. His impressive three-under 69 in the second round positioned him at a five-under total, securing a tie for 15th place.

This marks a significant step for the 28-year-old, who topped the PGTI Order of Merit in 2024, earning him a spot on the DPWT through the Tours' alliance. Meanwhile, fellow Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma, despite a strong second-round performance, missed out on the cut due to a less favorable opening round.

Marcus Armitage leads the tournament, delivering consistent performances over two days to maintain a two-stroke advantage. The competition saw notable rounds from several players, including Daniel Gavins, who achieved a hole-in-one.

