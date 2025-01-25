FC Goa Edges Closer to League Leaders with Commanding Win

In a decisive match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, FC Goa triumphed over Chennaiyin FC 2-0, propelling themselves to second place in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 standings. With this victory, the Gaurs narrowed the gap with league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant to just four points.

Iker Guarrotxena was pivotal in the Gaurs' triumph, scoring the opening goal in the 11th minute after taking advantage of a misjudgment by Chennaiyin FC's goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz. The attacker capitalized on a rebound off the woodwork to score from close range, setting the pace for the home team's offensive effort.

Aakash Sangwan extended FC Goa's lead in the 26th minute, executing a skillful play that seemed rehearsed on the training ground. Receiving an expertly timed lob from Carl McHugh, Sangwan slotted the ball into the bottom left corner, leaving Nawaz beaten at the near post as FC Goa maintained their aggressive strategy throughout the match.

Chennaiyin FC, despite sporadic attempts, failed to find the back of the net. Their best opportunity arose in the 69th minute when Connor Shields crossed for Wilmar Jordan Gil, but the move ended with Farukh Choudhary overshooting his target. Tactical changes by coach Owen Coyle in the final minutes proved ineffective as FC Goa secured the win.

