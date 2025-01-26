Left Menu

Tilak Varma's Heroics Lead India to Nail-biting Victory

Tilak Varma's unbeaten innings of 72 led India to a thrilling two-wicket win over England, securing a 2-0 lead in the T20I series. Despite early setbacks, Varma steadied the innings, scoring crucial runs against a competitive total of 165-9 set by England.

Updated: 26-01-2025 01:23 IST
In a nail-biting finish, Tilak Varma's splendid 72 not out propelled India to a nerve-wracking two-wicket victory against England, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Chasing a challenging 166, Varma played a pivotal role after India stumbled at 78-5.

He smashed five sixes and four fours, supported briefly by Abhishek Sharma and Washington Sundar. Suryakumar Yadav added vital boundaries before being dismissed. England's Brydon Carse claimed three wickets, but Jofra Archer's expensive bowling hampered their defense.

Setbacks continued as Sanju Samson and Sharma fell early. Varma's partnership with Sundar was critical before Sundar's dismissal by Carse raised England's hopes. Ultimately, Varma's decisive stroke in the final over sealed the victory for India.

