Sindoor Mittal and Simran Bangera Triumph in Thrilling Victory at IPA Pickleball Nationals

In a dazzling display of skill and strategy, second seeds Sindoor Mittal and Simran Bangera upset top seeds Praachi Jain Chander and Sakshi Aggarwal to clinch the above 35 Women's doubles title at the 4th IPA Pickleball Nationals, held at Bennett University, Greater Noida. Mittal and Bangera's path to victory included a commanding 15-2 win over competitors Vandana Bhandari and Kirty Harit. Despite a strong comeback from their opponents, the Mumbai pair rallied to secure an 11-8 win in the final game.

In the men's division, the eighth-seeded duo of Kishan and Krish Patel surprised second seeds Niraj Jain and Sohel Makani to capture the 35+ men's doubles title. The Patels, hailing from Gujarat, dominated the matches with scores of 11-4 and 11-5 in succession, illustrating their prowess on the court.

The tournament concluded with Bhandari and Harit claiming the bronze in the women's division, defeating Joshi and Wadhwa 15-8. The event highlighted intense competition and exceptional talent emerging in the field of pickleball.

