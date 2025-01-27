Left Menu

Ireland Faces Setback as Tadhg Furlong Exits Six Nations Opener

Tadhg Furlong, Ireland's renowned prop, is ruled out of the Six Nations opener against England due to a calf strain. Jack Aungier is called up as his replacement. Meanwhile, Dan Sheehan impresses with a strong performance in his return from injury, boosting Ireland's squad with positive news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 27-01-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 01:59 IST
Ireland Faces Setback as Tadhg Furlong Exits Six Nations Opener
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Tadhg Furlong, Ireland's celebrated prop, has been ruled out of the opening match of the Six Nations against England, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) confirmed on Sunday. Furlong, 32, suffered a recurrence of a calf strain during training and has been sent home to Dublin for further assessment.

Having just returned to action for Leinster two weeks prior, Furlong's absence is a significant blow to Ireland's rugby squad as they aim to defend their championship title. In his place, uncapped prop Jack Aungier has been summoned to the squad. Additionally, Connacht player Finlay Bealham is likely to start when Ireland launches its campaign at the Aviva Stadium.

Despite the setback, the team received positive news as hooker Dan Sheehan made an outstanding comeback from an ACL injury, earning the man of the match title and scoring two tries for Leinster on Saturday. He rejoined the national squad alongside winger James Lowe, who also returned from injury unscathed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025