Ireland Faces Setback as Tadhg Furlong Exits Six Nations Opener

Tadhg Furlong, Ireland's celebrated prop, has been ruled out of the opening match of the Six Nations against England, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) confirmed on Sunday. Furlong, 32, suffered a recurrence of a calf strain during training and has been sent home to Dublin for further assessment.

Having just returned to action for Leinster two weeks prior, Furlong's absence is a significant blow to Ireland's rugby squad as they aim to defend their championship title. In his place, uncapped prop Jack Aungier has been summoned to the squad. Additionally, Connacht player Finlay Bealham is likely to start when Ireland launches its campaign at the Aviva Stadium.

Despite the setback, the team received positive news as hooker Dan Sheehan made an outstanding comeback from an ACL injury, earning the man of the match title and scoring two tries for Leinster on Saturday. He rejoined the national squad alongside winger James Lowe, who also returned from injury unscathed.

