India to Host First-Ever Global Esports Tour in Mumbai

In a monumental development for India's burgeoning esports sector, the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) has confirmed its partnership with the Global Esports Federation (GEF) to host the Global Esports Tour (GET) 2025 in Mumbai. This trailblazing event is set to be the inaugural Global Esports Tournament ever held in India, signaling the country's growing influence in the global arena.

The tournament, scheduled to take place in Mumbai, will feature top-level professional esports athletes and teams competing on an international stage. This initiative arises from the Strategic Framework Agreement between SOGF and GEF signed in October 2024, highlighting a longstanding commitment to fostering esports development across South Asia, including key countries such as India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Designed not merely as a contest but as a platform for India's esports talents, the Global Esports Tour Mumbai seeks to elevate India's stature in the esports industry, attract investments, and create unprecedented opportunities for athletes, developers, and organizations. SOGF's CEO, Sibtain Baqri, commented, "The Global Esports Tour is more than just a tournament—it's a movement to position India as a global esports powerhouse." Echoing this, Rustam Aghasiyev from GEF noted the strategic importance of this collaboration to usher in transformative opportunities for esports in India and the larger South Asian region.

