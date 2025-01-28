Mumbai's Battle to Stay Alive in Ranji Trophy Amidst Star Absence
Mumbai's cricket team announced a 16-member squad missing key players like Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer for a crucial Ranji Trophy match. Despite a recent defeat to Jammu and Kashmir, the team aims for a decisive win against Meghalaya, spearheaded by captain Ajinkya Rahane.
- Country:
- India
Defending champions Mumbai have revealed their squad for an imperative Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Meghalaya, set to begin on Thursday. Noticeably absent are the Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer.
These key players are unavailable as they prepare to join the national team for the upcoming ODI series against England. In their stead, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suryansh Shedge, and Atharva Ankolekar have been called back to reinforce the squad.
In the wake of a five-wicket defeat to Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, faces the crucial task of securing a comprehensive victory over Meghalaya. The hopes of retaining their championship now hinge on this match, along with a favorable outcome between Baroda and Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Flexible, ready to bat anywhere....": Shreyas Iyer ahead of ICC Champions Trophy
India captain Rohit Sharma and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal named in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for match against Jammu and Kashmir.
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Set to Boost Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Hopes
Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Boost Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Squad
India's Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal named in ICC's Test Team of the Year 2024.