Mumbai's Battle to Stay Alive in Ranji Trophy Amidst Star Absence

Mumbai's cricket team announced a 16-member squad missing key players like Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer for a crucial Ranji Trophy match. Despite a recent defeat to Jammu and Kashmir, the team aims for a decisive win against Meghalaya, spearheaded by captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:32 IST
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Defending champions Mumbai have revealed their squad for an imperative Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Meghalaya, set to begin on Thursday. Noticeably absent are the Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer.

These key players are unavailable as they prepare to join the national team for the upcoming ODI series against England. In their stead, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suryansh Shedge, and Atharva Ankolekar have been called back to reinforce the squad.

In the wake of a five-wicket defeat to Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, faces the crucial task of securing a comprehensive victory over Meghalaya. The hopes of retaining their championship now hinge on this match, along with a favorable outcome between Baroda and Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

