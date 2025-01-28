Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah Secures ICC Cricketer of the Year

Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace spearhead, clinched the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, 2024. Recognized for exceptional skill across cricket formats, Bumrah also earned the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year title and set a new record in ICC Test Bowling Rankings with 907 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:56 IST
India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, has clinched the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year. This accolade follows Bumrah's masterclass performance in skill, precision, and relentless consistency across all cricket formats in 2024.

The 31-year-old took home the ICC's Test Cricketer of the Year title and earned a spot in the Test Team of the Year. His extraordinary achievements in both formats have earned him international recognition.

Bumrah's remarkable skills led him to become the fifth Indian to receive this award, joining cricket legends like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Virat Kohli. The pacer also set a new record for an Indian bowler by achieving 907 points in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

