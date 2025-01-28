MCA Gears Up for India-England T20I with Improved Fan Amenities

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) is set to enhance the fan experience during the upcoming T20I cricket match between India and England. Measures focusing on parking, security, and the availability of drinking water have been implemented to ensure a smooth event.

According to MCA Secretary Kamlesh Pisal, extra land has been secured to expand general parking at the MCA Ground in Gahunje. This will accommodate the large number of spectators expected. Security forces will manage these areas, while dedicated parking routes will facilitate vehicle movement efficiently.

The association has also promised improvements in basic amenities, drawing lessons from a previous event that led to dissatisfaction among fans due to a lack of water. Enhanced washroom facilities for media and fans will further boost convenience and comfort during the game.

