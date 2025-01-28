Varun Chakravarthy Spins a Web in Dominant T20I Performance

India's Varun Chakravarthy delivered a sensational bowling performance against England in the third T20I, where his figures of 4-0-24-5 played a crucial role in restricting the English side to 171/9.

The right-arm spinner dismantled England's middle order by taking out Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer. England, who seemed in control at 83 for one, stumbled drastically to 127 for eight.

Despite the fireworks from Ben Duckett, who scored 51 runs off 28 balls, and Liam Livingstone's impressive 43, the visiting team struggled against Chakravarthy's spin attack, which shaped the outcome of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)