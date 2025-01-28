Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy Spins a Web in Dominant T20I Performance

In the third T20I, Varun Chakravarthy led India to a decisive performance against England with remarkable bowling figures of 4-0-24-5. England posted 171/9 with Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone as key contributors, but Chakravarthy's pivotal spell dismantled their innings effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:43 IST
Varun Chakravarthy Spins a Web in Dominant T20I Performance
Varun Chakravarthy
  • Country:
  • India

India's Varun Chakravarthy delivered a sensational bowling performance against England in the third T20I, where his figures of 4-0-24-5 played a crucial role in restricting the English side to 171/9.

The right-arm spinner dismantled England's middle order by taking out Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer. England, who seemed in control at 83 for one, stumbled drastically to 127 for eight.

Despite the fireworks from Ben Duckett, who scored 51 runs off 28 balls, and Liam Livingstone's impressive 43, the visiting team struggled against Chakravarthy's spin attack, which shaped the outcome of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025