India's Ambitious Bid for 2036 Olympics: A Game-Changer for Sports and Infrastructure
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced India's ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympics. This effort could significantly boost infrastructure and create opportunities across sectors, particularly in sports, tourism, and transportation. The Indian Olympic Association has already submitted a letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled India's ambitious bid to secure the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics, a move poised to propel Indian sports to unprecedented levels and generate opportunities in multiple sectors.
During the 38th National Games, Modi emphasized that hosting the Olympics could transform India's infrastructure, spur construction, create better transport facilities, and boost tourism. The Indian Olympic Association has formally expressed interest to the International Olympic Committee.
Despite competition from countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, Modi remains optimistic, citing increased budget support for sports and initiatives like the Khelo India program as crucial efforts driving India's sports development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PT Usha Proposes Streamlined National Games for Global Alignment
Uttarakhand Unveils Symbols for National Games Amid 25th Anniversary Celebration
Uttarakhand Gears Up for 38th National Games with Robust Volunteer Force
Manipur Athletes Set to Shine at 38th National Games
Assam Gears Up for 38th National Games with Renewed Spirit