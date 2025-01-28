India's Ambitious Bid for 2036 Olympics: A Game-Changer for Sports and Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled India's ambitious bid to secure the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics, a move poised to propel Indian sports to unprecedented levels and generate opportunities in multiple sectors.

During the 38th National Games, Modi emphasized that hosting the Olympics could transform India's infrastructure, spur construction, create better transport facilities, and boost tourism. The Indian Olympic Association has formally expressed interest to the International Olympic Committee.

Despite competition from countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, Modi remains optimistic, citing increased budget support for sports and initiatives like the Khelo India program as crucial efforts driving India's sports development.

