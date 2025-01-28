Left Menu

India's Ambitious Bid for 2036 Olympics: A Game-Changer for Sports and Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced India's ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympics. This effort could significantly boost infrastructure and create opportunities across sectors, particularly in sports, tourism, and transportation. The Indian Olympic Association has already submitted a letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:59 IST
India's Ambitious Bid for 2036 Olympics: A Game-Changer for Sports and Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled India's ambitious bid to secure the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics, a move poised to propel Indian sports to unprecedented levels and generate opportunities in multiple sectors.

During the 38th National Games, Modi emphasized that hosting the Olympics could transform India's infrastructure, spur construction, create better transport facilities, and boost tourism. The Indian Olympic Association has formally expressed interest to the International Olympic Committee.

Despite competition from countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, Modi remains optimistic, citing increased budget support for sports and initiatives like the Khelo India program as crucial efforts driving India's sports development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025