Uttarakhand Unveils Boxing Academy Amid National Games Success

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:44 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given the green light for a boxing academy with hostel amenities to be established at the Chakarpur Stadium in the Khatima assembly constituency. This initiative was announced on February 11, 2025, during the Mallakhamb competition at the 38th National Games, hosted in Udham Singh Nagar.

The 38th National Games, which ran from January 28 to February 14, 2025, marked a significant achievement for the Uttarakhand government, headed by Chief Minister Dhami. The event spanned nine locations across the state, and the successful execution demonstrated the administration's capability, resulting in an improved position on the medal tally.

The games were officially sanctioned on October 9, leaving the state with just over three months to prepare for the event starting January 28. Despite this tight timeline, Chief Minister Dhami's prompt actions on the ground were pivotal in overcoming challenges, including hosting events in hilly districts like Pithoragarh and Tehri, ensuring smooth operations without complications for participants and attendees.

All sports competitions took place solely within Uttarakhand, unlike past events staged in multiple states. The games commenced in Dehradun with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and concluded on February 14 in Haldwani, attended by Home Minister Amit Shah. Throughout the games, Chief Minister Dhami's frequent venue visits boosted players' morale and ensured efficient management.

During the closing ceremony, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha declared the 38th National Games officially concluded. Union Home Minister Amit Shah awarded the top three teams: Services, Maharashtra, and Haryana. Shah commended the development of sports infrastructure under Dhami's leadership, with Uttarakhand climbing from 25th to seventh on the national sports map.

The state's athletes have morphed Uttarakhand from the land of gods to a land of sports, Shah remarked, congratulating the athletes and wishing them continued success.

