Sri Lanka Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling U-19 Women's T20 Clash

Sri Lanka secured a remarkable victory against Australia with a 12-run win in the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Despite Australia's advance to the semi-finals, Sri Lanka's bowling attack, led by Chamudi Praboda, restricted Australia’s chase to 87, maintaining a hard-earned win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:10 IST
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

Sri Lanka capped off their ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup run by defeating Australia by 12 runs on Wednesday, ensuring a noteworthy exit despite Australia's ongoing success in the tournament.

Although Australia had reached the semi-finals, their unbeaten streak was disrupted as Sri Lanka's disciplined bowling attack, spearheaded by Chamudi Praboda, took wickets consistently, curtailing Australia's chase of a modest target of 100. Needing 20 runs in the final over, Australia faltered under pressure, granting Sri Lanka a memorable triumph. Notably, Lily Bassingthwaighte delivered a stellar performance for Australia, taking 3/7, but her efforts fell short in the chase.

The action-packed day also witnessed Nigeria clinching a tight six-run victory over Ireland, with Lilian Ude's 3 for 11 pivotal in stifling Ireland’s pursuit of Nigeria’s total of 94. Christabel Chukwuonye contributed significantly with her batting as Nigeria ended their campaign on a high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

