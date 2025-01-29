Sri Lanka Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling U-19 Women's T20 Clash

Sri Lanka capped off their ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup run by defeating Australia by 12 runs on Wednesday, ensuring a noteworthy exit despite Australia's ongoing success in the tournament.

Although Australia had reached the semi-finals, their unbeaten streak was disrupted as Sri Lanka's disciplined bowling attack, spearheaded by Chamudi Praboda, took wickets consistently, curtailing Australia's chase of a modest target of 100. Needing 20 runs in the final over, Australia faltered under pressure, granting Sri Lanka a memorable triumph. Notably, Lily Bassingthwaighte delivered a stellar performance for Australia, taking 3/7, but her efforts fell short in the chase.

The action-packed day also witnessed Nigeria clinching a tight six-run victory over Ireland, with Lilian Ude's 3 for 11 pivotal in stifling Ireland’s pursuit of Nigeria’s total of 94. Christabel Chukwuonye contributed significantly with her batting as Nigeria ended their campaign on a high.

