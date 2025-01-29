South Africa Extends Submission Deadline for Formula 1 Grand Prix Bid

The Ministry of Sport, Arts, and Culture, in partnership with the Formula 1 Bid Steering Committee (BSC), has extended the submission deadline for the Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) for South Africa’s Formula 1 Grand Prix bid.

The deadline has been pushed to 18 March 2025 to allow stakeholders additional time to submit comprehensive and well-structured proposals in accordance with RFEOI requirements.

“Hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix would have a transformative impact on South Africa’s economy, tourism, and global sporting reputation. This extension ensures that all potential bidders have the time to develop world-class proposals that can compete at an international level,” said Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

A Strategic Move to Bring F1 Back to South Africa

The Formula 1 Grand Prix bid is a historic initiative to bring the world's most prestigious motorsport event back to South Africa for the first time since 1993, when the last race was held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

In December 2024, Minister McKenzie announced the formation of an expert-led Formula 1 Bid Steering Committee (BSC), tasked with preparing a competitive bid for submission to the Formula One Group and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

The committee’s key responsibilities include:

Identifying a suitable host city and racetrack to put forward for FIA consideration.

Engaging stakeholders, including government entities, investors, and private sector partners, to ensure strong financial backing for the event.

Addressing logistical, infrastructure, and commercial aspects necessary to meet Formula 1’s stringent requirements.

Why South Africa Wants to Host F1

Bringing Formula 1 to South Africa is expected to deliver significant economic, tourism, and developmental benefits, including:

Boosting tourism – attracting thousands of international visitors and generating millions in revenue for hotels, restaurants, and local businesses.

Creating jobs – from event logistics to infrastructure development and hospitality services.

Showcasing South Africa’s world-class sporting infrastructure on a global stage.

Strengthening investor confidence in the country’s ability to host mega sporting events.

How to Participate in the Bid

Interested parties must submit their proposals via email to: 📩 bid@saf1bsc.com

For inquiries, stakeholders can reach out to: 📩 info@saf1bsc.com

The RFEOI document can be downloaded from the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture’s website under “What’s New.”

Access the document here: Request for Expression of Interest – Formula 1 Bid

What’s Next?

Once the RFEOI submissions close on 18 March 2025, the Bid Steering Committee will evaluate the proposals, finalize the host city selection, and prepare South Africa’s official bid for FIA approval.

With Africa being the only continent without an active F1 race, South Africa’s bid could mark a historic return of Formula 1 to the continent, aligning with FIA’s vision for global expansion.

South Africa’s road to Formula 1 starts now – will we see an F1 race back on African soil soon? Stay tuned for updates!