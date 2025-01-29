Left Menu

Game Set Match: PTPA Launches Legal Aid for Struggling Tennis Players

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) has introduced a new legal defense program for players facing doping or corruption charges. This initiative, co-founded by Tara Moore, aims to assist financially constrained players in navigating complex legal proceedings, ensuring they receive fair representation regardless of their economic status.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) announced on Wednesday the launch of a pro-bono legal defense program for tennis players facing allegations of doping or corruption. This initiative aims to support athletes regardless of their financial circumstances by partnering with top law firms King & Spalding LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

Established in 2020 by renowned players Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, the PTPA reacted following notable cases involving top players like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek. These incidents have highlighted perceived disparities in the handling of doping cases within the sport, particularly impacting lower-ranked players who lack financial clout.

Former British doubles player Tari Moore, who co-founded the program, draws from her own experience of spending $250,000 in legal fees before being exonerated. Moore emphasizes the program's significance, noting its potential to offer crucial support to athletes navigating a challenging and often opaque legal system.

