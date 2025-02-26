Political Storm: Mayor Adams Battles Corruption Charges Amid DOJ Turmoil
New York City Mayor Eric Adams seeks a U.S. judge's dismissal of corruption charges, a case that has ignited political tensions with Trump's DOJ. Allegations of Adams' ties to Turkish bribes prompted resignations among federal prosecutors, raising concerns over politicization. Independent reviews are expected, influencing Democratic calls for Adams' resignation.
New York City's political landscape is in turmoil as Mayor Eric Adams moves to have corruption charges against him permanently dismissed. The development has sparked a confrontation with President Donald Trump's Justice Department.
Amidst this, Trump's former personal lawyer Emil Bove instructed Manhattan prosecutors to drop the bribery case involving Turkish officials, citing its interference with Adams' efforts to aid the president's immigration policies. A wave of resignations from federal prosecutors, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, has stirred fears of federal case politicization among Democrats.
The judge's decision on the matter looms, with independent counsel Paul Clement weighing in soon. Meanwhile, New York political figures are grappling with calls for Adams' resignation, although Governor Kathy Hochul currently refuses to remove him, suggesting increased oversight instead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Parliament Condemns Turkey's Crackdown on Opposition Mayors
A Stand for Justice: Danielle Sassoon's Defiant Resignation from Manhattan's Top Federal Prosecutor Role
Top Federal Prosecutor Danielle Sassoon Resigns Amid Controversy
Mass Detentions in Turkey Highlight Ongoing Crackdown on PKK Affiliates
Erdogan Targets Turkey's Business Elite Amid Political Turmoil