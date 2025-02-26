Political Storm: Mayor Adams Battles Corruption Charges Amid DOJ Turmoil

New York City's political landscape is in turmoil as Mayor Eric Adams moves to have corruption charges against him permanently dismissed. The development has sparked a confrontation with President Donald Trump's Justice Department.

Amidst this, Trump's former personal lawyer Emil Bove instructed Manhattan prosecutors to drop the bribery case involving Turkish officials, citing its interference with Adams' efforts to aid the president's immigration policies. A wave of resignations from federal prosecutors, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, has stirred fears of federal case politicization among Democrats.

The judge's decision on the matter looms, with independent counsel Paul Clement weighing in soon. Meanwhile, New York political figures are grappling with calls for Adams' resignation, although Governor Kathy Hochul currently refuses to remove him, suggesting increased oversight instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)