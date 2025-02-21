Left Menu

Governor Hochul Proposes New Oversight Amidst Mayor Adams' Corruption Charges

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she would not remove NYC Mayor Eric Adams despite his indictment on corruption charges, citing respect for democratic elections. Instead, Hochul suggested increased state oversight. Adams, accused of illegal campaign donations, maintains his innocence. Hochul's proposal requires legislative approval.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she would not utilize her authority to remove New York City Mayor Eric Adams despite his ongoing legal battles involving corruption charges. Adams faces a criminal indictment accusing him of corruption, but Hochul emphasized her belief in the supremacy of democratic elections at a Thursday press conference.

Though Governor Hochul is deeply concerned about the allegations and acknowledges a crisis in New York City, she plans not to initiate removal proceedings. She proposes the creation of a new state inspector general position for New York City to enhance oversight and allow city officials to sue the federal government when necessary.

Adams, who seeks a second mayoral term, asserts his innocence and refuses to resign. The relationship between Hochul and Adams had previously been cooperative. Hochul's proposal, aimed at ensuring city governance serves the public interest, requires the approval of state lawmakers and the city council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

