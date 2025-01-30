Left Menu

Morgan Rogers' Record-Breaking Champions League Feat

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa's attacking midfielder, achieved a historic milestone by scoring twice in the opening five minutes of a Champions League game against Celtic. He completed a hat-trick in stoppage time, leading Villa to a 4-2 victory and securing their place in the round of 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:01 IST
Morgan Rogers' Record-Breaking Champions League Feat
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Morgan Rogers has etched his name in the history books with a record-breaking performance in the Champions League. The Aston Villa star netted two goals in the first five minutes against Celtic, a feat even legends like Messi or Ronaldo can envy.

En route to a hat-trick, Rogers sealed the victory during stoppage time, ensuring Villa's automatic qualification to the round of 16. The 22-year-old, once a Manchester City youth, celebrated his goals with a Palmer-inspired 'cold' pose at Villa Park.

While Rogers enjoys his breakthrough season, discussions circulate about Villa's Jhon Duran potentially moving to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr. Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins remains under Arsenal's radar, but Villa's manager, Unai Emery, expresses a strong desire to retain him in the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025