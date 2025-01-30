Morgan Rogers' Record-Breaking Champions League Feat

Morgan Rogers has etched his name in the history books with a record-breaking performance in the Champions League. The Aston Villa star netted two goals in the first five minutes against Celtic, a feat even legends like Messi or Ronaldo can envy.

En route to a hat-trick, Rogers sealed the victory during stoppage time, ensuring Villa's automatic qualification to the round of 16. The 22-year-old, once a Manchester City youth, celebrated his goals with a Palmer-inspired 'cold' pose at Villa Park.

While Rogers enjoys his breakthrough season, discussions circulate about Villa's Jhon Duran potentially moving to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr. Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins remains under Arsenal's radar, but Villa's manager, Unai Emery, expresses a strong desire to retain him in the squad.

