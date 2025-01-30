Niko Kovac Takes Helm at Borussia Dortmund Amidst Challenging Season

Borussia Dortmund has appointed Croatian Niko Kovac as manager, succeeding Nuri Sahin, who was sacked following the club's poor start in 2025 with four consecutive losses across all competitions. Mike Tullberg had taken interim charge, but the arrival of Kovac aims to steady the team's performance.

Kovac is well-regarded for his successful tenure at Bayern Munich, where he led the team to a league and cup double in the 2018-19 season. His contract with Dortmund extends to June 2026. Lars Ricken, Managing Director of Sport at Dortmund, stated that the club is confident in Kovac's ability to inject energy and determination into the squad.

Kovac's immediate task is to elevate Dortmund's current 11th-place league position and secure a stronger finish in upcoming competitions, including the Champions League playoffs. Joining him are assistant coaches Robert Kovac, his brother, and Filip Tapalovic, as they work towards an improved showing for the club.

