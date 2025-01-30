Left Menu

Steve Smith Eyes Future Stars for 10,000 Test Runs Club

Steve Smith joined an elite group of Australian cricketers reaching 10,000 Test runs. He identified Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, and Sam Konstas as candidates to follow his footsteps. Labuschagne is already halfway, Head holds strong middle-order presence, and young Konstas shows promising talent.

Batting virtuoso Steve Smith has earmarked three compatriots he believes can join him in the exclusive 10,000 Test runs echelon. Smith marked his entry into this elite club on the first Test's opening day against Sri Lanka in Galle, etching his name among Australian legends like Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting.

The prolific batsman received a standing ovation after reaching the milestone, acknowledging the support of the Australian fans present. Smith gracefully raised his bat, paying tribute to the stadium's four corners, before embracing teammate Usman Khawaja to celebrate the achievement of his distinguished career.

When queried about future members who could join this prestigious club, Smith highlighted Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, and talented newcomer Sam Konstas. "I think they've got what it takes," Smith remarked, pointing out Labuschagne's nearly halfway mark and Head's established prowess in the middle order, while commending Konstas' exciting debut against India, marked by aggressive flair.

