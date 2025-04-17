Left Menu

Travis Head Reaches 1,000 IPL Runs Milestone Amidst Challenging Match

Australian cricketer Travis Head hit the 1,000-run mark in his IPL career during a Sunrisers Hyderabad match against Mumbai Indians. Although Head struggled to score quickly, he has consistently shown impressive performance over the seasons, contributing significantly to his team's journey in the IPL 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:34 IST
Travis Head Reaches 1,000 IPL Runs Milestone Amidst Challenging Match
Travis Head (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Travis Head, the explosive Australian left-hander, achieved a significant milestone on Thursday by surpassing 1,000 career runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The landmark was reached during his team Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

However, it was not an easy match for Head, who couldn't accelerate his scoring as SRH might have hoped. Scoring 28 runs off 29 balls, with only three boundaries, he struggled against MI's bowling attack, eventually getting dismissed by Will Jacks. Despite this, Head boasts an impressive IPL record; in 32 innings, he has accumulated 1,014 runs at an average of 36.21 and a strike rate of 172.44.

This season, Head is among the top performers, standing as the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL 2025 with 242 runs in seven innings. His contributions, including two fifties, were instrumental to SRH's campaign. Previously, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he amassed 205 runs across 10 matches. Against MI, SRH posted a total of 162/5 in their innings, leaving MI to chase a target of 163.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025