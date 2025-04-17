Travis Head Reaches 1,000 IPL Runs Milestone Amidst Challenging Match

Travis Head, the explosive Australian left-hander, achieved a significant milestone on Thursday by surpassing 1,000 career runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The landmark was reached during his team Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

However, it was not an easy match for Head, who couldn't accelerate his scoring as SRH might have hoped. Scoring 28 runs off 29 balls, with only three boundaries, he struggled against MI's bowling attack, eventually getting dismissed by Will Jacks. Despite this, Head boasts an impressive IPL record; in 32 innings, he has accumulated 1,014 runs at an average of 36.21 and a strike rate of 172.44.

This season, Head is among the top performers, standing as the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL 2025 with 242 runs in seven innings. His contributions, including two fifties, were instrumental to SRH's campaign. Previously, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he amassed 205 runs across 10 matches. Against MI, SRH posted a total of 162/5 in their innings, leaving MI to chase a target of 163.

(With inputs from agencies.)