Harbhajan's Advice: Virat Kohli Should Embrace the Joy of Cricket
Former spinner Harbhajan Singh advises cricket icon Virat Kohli to focus on enjoying the game as he takes part in the Ranji Trophy for Delhi. Amidst a lean patch, Harbhajan suggests that occupying the crease will help Kohli reinforce his role as a role model for young players.
Veteran bowler Harbhajan Singh has urged cricket legend Virat Kohli to focus on enjoying the game as he participates in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match for Delhi against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Harbhajan emphasized that regardless of Kohli's performance, his primary goal should be to relish the match and guide aspiring cricketers who look up to him. Fans were thrilled as a devoted supporter breached security to touch Kohli's feet on the field.
Despite Kohli's struggles with form last year, including a dip in his scoring in Test matches, Harbhajan insists that spending time at the crease could reignite Kohli's run-scoring prowess and reaffirm his legacy.
