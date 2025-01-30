Left Menu

Harbhajan's Advice: Virat Kohli Should Embrace the Joy of Cricket

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh advises cricket icon Virat Kohli to focus on enjoying the game as he takes part in the Ranji Trophy for Delhi. Amidst a lean patch, Harbhajan suggests that occupying the crease will help Kohli reinforce his role as a role model for young players.

Updated: 30-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:47 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran bowler Harbhajan Singh has urged cricket legend Virat Kohli to focus on enjoying the game as he participates in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match for Delhi against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Harbhajan emphasized that regardless of Kohli's performance, his primary goal should be to relish the match and guide aspiring cricketers who look up to him. Fans were thrilled as a devoted supporter breached security to touch Kohli's feet on the field.

Despite Kohli's struggles with form last year, including a dip in his scoring in Test matches, Harbhajan insists that spending time at the crease could reignite Kohli's run-scoring prowess and reaffirm his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

