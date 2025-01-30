Thrilling Showdowns Await in ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

The semi-final match-ups for the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 have been officially announced, pitting India's formidable team against England, and South Africa against Australia, in what promises to be an exhilarating day of cricket at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The first semi-final, featuring South Africa and Australia, is scheduled for a 10:30 AM local time start. Following this, India and England will clash at 2:30 PM local time. The victors from each match will proceed to face off in the finals on Sunday, February 2, maintaining the drama and excitement at the same venue.

Australia's journey to the semi-finals has been marked by exemplary bowling, particularly from Lily Bassingthwaite, who has maintained an impressive economy. Meanwhile, South Africa's campaign has been plagued by rain disruptions, making their form difficult to gauge but presenting a unique challenge for their opponents. India's stellar performance throughout the tournament makes them favorites, but England's tactically adept gameplay holds the potential for an upset in the second semi-final.

