Chennaiyin FC's Defensive Struggles Continue: Coach Coyle Calls for Fan Support Amid Winless Streak

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle lamented his team's persistent defensive struggles following their 1-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday. The match saw the home side reduced to ten men, further complicating their efforts as the visitors capitalized, taking a commanding 3-0 lead.

The lone consolation for Chennaiyin FC came from Vincy Barretto, who netted a goal during stoppage time in the second half. This loss marks another setback for the club as they drift further from the top six positions in the league standings.

Coach Coyle, addressing the media in his post-match remarks, acknowledged that the defensive weaknesses have plagued the team all season. 'We conceded a very soft goal early on, and the defensive response should have been stronger,' stated Coyle via the official ISL website.

Emphasizing the need for personal accountability, Coyle remarked, 'Defensively, we fell short, and this has been a recurring issue throughout the season. It's important for us as individuals to take responsibility.' He also encouraged fans to continue supporting the team during the winless stretch that has now extended to seven games.

Coyle expressed gratitude for the loyal fanbase, urging them to stand by the club during these trying times. 'To our fans, I say continue to support us. Chennaiyin FC is a club to love through ups and downs, and your support is invaluable,' he commented.

The 58-year-old coach also mentioned the need for the team to quickly refocus on upcoming matches, highlighting the fast-paced nature of football. 'We must not dwell on the defeat. Football evolves rapidly, and it's critical that we bounce back with renewed desire and urgency,' he concluded. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)