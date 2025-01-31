Left Menu

Canada Super60 League: A New Era for Cricket in North America

Cricket Canada is launching the Canada Super60 League in July, in partnership with Star 333 Sports Inc. This historic event will be the first in North America to host both men's and women's competitions from the start, featuring local, international, and associate nation players.

Cricket Canada has unveiled plans for the Canada Super60 League, set to debut in July. In a landmark move, the league will host both men's and women's competitions right from the beginning, making it a first for North America.

The league, supported by cricket icon Yuvraj Singh, aims to elevate the sport's profile in Canada and across the continent. It promises to deliver thrilling matches that will engage audiences while nurturing budding talents in the cricketing world.

Featuring eight teams composed of local, international, and associate nation players, the league's inaugural season will kick off in Toronto, with future expansions planned for other Canadian cities passionate about cricket.

