Serena Williams Joins Toronto Tempo: A New Era for Women's Basketball in Canada

Retired tennis legend Serena Williams has acquired an ownership stake in the Toronto Tempo, Canada's inaugural Women's National Basketball Association team, the organization announced Monday.

Williams, renowned for her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, will actively participate in designing the team's jerseys and shape collaborative merchandise initiatives, marking a significant investment in female athletic potential.

Joining forces with Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures, Williams enters a pioneering venture as Toronto Tempo prepares for its 2026 debut, playing in various Canadian cities. The team reflects Williams's enduring belief in the opportunities presented by women's sports.

