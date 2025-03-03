Left Menu

Serena Williams Joins Toronto Tempo: A New Era for Women's Basketball in Canada

Serena Williams is a new owner of Toronto Tempo, Canada's first WNBA team. She will influence jersey designs and merchandise collaborations. This marks a significant step in highlighting female athletes' potential. Williams joins a group including Larry Tanenbaum, with the team debuting in the 2026 season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:35 IST
Serena Williams Joins Toronto Tempo: A New Era for Women's Basketball in Canada
Serena Williams
  • Country:
  • Canada

Retired tennis legend Serena Williams has acquired an ownership stake in the Toronto Tempo, Canada's inaugural Women's National Basketball Association team, the organization announced Monday.

Williams, renowned for her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, will actively participate in designing the team's jerseys and shape collaborative merchandise initiatives, marking a significant investment in female athletic potential.

Joining forces with Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures, Williams enters a pioneering venture as Toronto Tempo prepares for its 2026 debut, playing in various Canadian cities. The team reflects Williams's enduring belief in the opportunities presented by women's sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025