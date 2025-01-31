Indian Tennis Stars Shine with Wildcards at Mumbai Open

Asian Games bronze-medallist Ankita Raina leads a group of four Indian players who have received coveted wildcards for the main draw of the WTA 125 Mumbai Open. The event is set to take place at the prestigious Cricket Club of India, starting this Saturday.

Joining Raina in the main draw are Sahaja Yamalapalli, India's top singles player, along with Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaishnavi Adkar. These players are expected to make a strong showing on their home turf.

Maharashtra's Maaya Rajeshwaran and Akansha Nitture have been given wildcards to compete in the qualifying rounds, which precede the main event. The tournament offers a significant prize pool of USD 125,000, attracting players from across the globe.

