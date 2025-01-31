Epic Clash: Real Madrid and Manchester City Face Off Early in Champions League

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in an unprecedented early clash in the Champions League, highlighted by the much-anticipated matchup between Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. This playoff is particularly significant as both teams struggled during the eight-game league phase, necessitating a two-leg playoff just to enter the round of 16.

Historically, Real Madrid and City have met in three semifinals and one quarterfinal in the past decade, with the victor eventually lifting the trophy each time. However, after losing three out of eight games in the 36-team league, both giants failed to advance directly among the top eight teams, resulting in this crucial playoff engagement.

Emilio Butragueno, Real Madrid's director, expressed confidence ahead of the matchup against City, acknowledging the English team's potential despite hurdles in Guardiola's nine-year tenure. The winner of this thrilling duel will set the stage for a challenging road to the final, anticipating encounters with either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen.

