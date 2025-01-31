Left Menu

Epic Clash: Real Madrid and Manchester City Face Off Early in Champions League

Real Madrid and Manchester City are set to meet early in the Champions League in a knockout playoff for the first time. The draw, which features heavyweights including Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, took place as neither team secured a direct spot in the round of 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:35 IST
Epic Clash: Real Madrid and Manchester City Face Off Early in Champions League
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in an unprecedented early clash in the Champions League, highlighted by the much-anticipated matchup between Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. This playoff is particularly significant as both teams struggled during the eight-game league phase, necessitating a two-leg playoff just to enter the round of 16.

Historically, Real Madrid and City have met in three semifinals and one quarterfinal in the past decade, with the victor eventually lifting the trophy each time. However, after losing three out of eight games in the 36-team league, both giants failed to advance directly among the top eight teams, resulting in this crucial playoff engagement.

Emilio Butragueno, Real Madrid's director, expressed confidence ahead of the matchup against City, acknowledging the English team's potential despite hurdles in Guardiola's nine-year tenure. The winner of this thrilling duel will set the stage for a challenging road to the final, anticipating encounters with either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025