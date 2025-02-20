Highlanders and Blues Clash for Playoff Berth in ISL Thriller

NorthEast United FC is set to face off against Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong as part of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, marking Shillong's second hosting of the league this year. With Bengaluru FC on a four-game winless streak on the road, the clash is pivotal. Despite recent setbacks, the team boasts a strong goal-scoring record powered by Sunil Chhetri's remarkable 11 goals.

Bengaluru FC holds a psychological edge, remaining unbeaten in their last five games against NorthEast United FC, including three consecutive draws. However, both teams are in a tight race for playoff positions. NorthEast United FC, fourth in the standings with 32 points, aims to leverage its home advantage, while Bengaluru FC, with 31 points, sits just two spots below.

The match not only tests team form but also individual performances. Alaaeddine Ajaraie's contributions significantly bolster NorthEast United's goal-scoring stats, while Jithin MS stands on the brink of a personal milestone. As both teams vie for playoff contention, their coaches emphasize the importance of solid defense and consistency. This encounter will undeniably shape the playoff landscape.

