Pandya and Dube's Heroics Propel India to 181 Against England

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube's remarkable innings helped India recover from a shaky start against England, leading to a competitive score of 181/9 in the fourth T20I in Pune. Despite early setbacks, the duo's fifties were pivotal in setting a challenging target. England aims to chase down the score.

In a thrilling fourth T20I encounter at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, India's all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube delivered explosive performances, propelling the team to a formidable 181/9 against England. The duo's fifties played a crucial role in turning around India's fortunes after a precarious start.

Electing to field first, England had a dominating beginning, with Saqib Mahmood unsettling India's top order with a historical triple-wicket maiden. Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and captain Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed in quick succession, leaving India floundering at 12 runs for 3 wickets.

Despite initial setbacks, efforts by Hardik and Shivam in the later stages of the innings were instrumental in setting an imposing total for the visitors. England now faces the challenge of scoring 182 runs to level the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

