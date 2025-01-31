Dynamic Cricket Clash: England's Unyielding Innings

In a gripping cricket encounter, England concluded their innings at 166 runs in just 19.4 overs.

Philip Salt and Harry Brook emerged as the top scorers for the visitors, contributing 23 and a solid 51, respectively. Their promising momentum was halted by a strategic bowling display.

Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana took center stage with their compelling bowling, claiming crucial wickets to put pressure on England's batting lineup and ensure a significant competitive edge.

