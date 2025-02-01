Left Menu

Keira Walsh Returns to England: Chelsea's Major Signing from Barcelona

Chelsea FC has signed midfielder Keira Walsh from Barcelona in a significant transfer move. Walsh returns to the Women's Super League to be closer to her family after an illustrious stint with Barcelona. This follows Chelsea's milestone signing of Naomi Girma as the first female million-dollar player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 03:08 IST
Keira Walsh Returns to England: Chelsea's Major Signing from Barcelona

Chelsea Football Club has reinforced its squad by acquiring England midfielder Keira Walsh from Barcelona. The 27-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Women's Super League club, marking her return to English football. Having previously played for Manchester City before joining Barcelona in 2022, Walsh expressed her desire to be closer to family as a driving factor for the move.

"I underestimated the challenge of being far from my friends and family," Walsh admitted on Chelsea's official website. Her move to Chelsea comes after a storied career in Spain where she helped Barcelona secure eight trophies, including two Champions League titles.

Walsh, who has 80 caps for England and was part of the Euro 2022-winning squad, joins a Chelsea team ahead of Manchester United by seven points in the league. The club recently set another record by signing Naomi Girma, making her the world's first female million-dollar transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025