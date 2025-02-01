Keira Walsh Returns to England: Chelsea's Major Signing from Barcelona
Chelsea FC has signed midfielder Keira Walsh from Barcelona in a significant transfer move. Walsh returns to the Women's Super League to be closer to her family after an illustrious stint with Barcelona. This follows Chelsea's milestone signing of Naomi Girma as the first female million-dollar player.
Chelsea Football Club has reinforced its squad by acquiring England midfielder Keira Walsh from Barcelona. The 27-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Women's Super League club, marking her return to English football. Having previously played for Manchester City before joining Barcelona in 2022, Walsh expressed her desire to be closer to family as a driving factor for the move.
"I underestimated the challenge of being far from my friends and family," Walsh admitted on Chelsea's official website. Her move to Chelsea comes after a storied career in Spain where she helped Barcelona secure eight trophies, including two Champions League titles.
Walsh, who has 80 caps for England and was part of the Euro 2022-winning squad, joins a Chelsea team ahead of Manchester United by seven points in the league. The club recently set another record by signing Naomi Girma, making her the world's first female million-dollar transfer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
