Paraguay Sets Sights on Youth Olympics with 2030 Hosting Bid

Paraguay seeks to host the 2030 Youth Olympics, aiming to elevate its international sports presence. President Santiago Peña, advocating for the bid in Lausanne, underscores hosting major events as a route to global recognition. Paraguay already enjoys co-hosting rights for the 2030 Men's World Cup opener.

Updated: 01-02-2025 08:55 IST
  Country:
  Switzerland

Paraguay is making a bold bid to host the 2030 Youth Olympics, with President Santiago Peña visiting the International Olympic Committee headquarters to push forward his vision. This move aligns with the nation's strategic efforts to elevate its standing in the global sports arena.

The South American nation aims to host the Olympics in its capital, Asunción, the same year it will stage one of the opening matches for the men's soccer World Cup. President Peña notes that hosting such international events is pivotal for increasing Paraguay's visibility on the world stage.

The Youth Olympics would mirror the scale of events like the Junior Pan-American Games, which Paraguay will organize, showcasing the country's organizational capability. Furthermore, Peña hopes this sporting endeavor will reshape international perceptions, transforming Paraguay from an obscure name to a recognized player on the global map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

