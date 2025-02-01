MI Cape Town's Batting Brilliance Stuns Pretoria Capitals in SA20 Showdown
MI Cape Town's Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis delivered a powerful batting display, securing a 27-run victory against Pretoria Capitals and knocking them out of the SA20 playoffs. Brevis and Hendricks scored an unbroken 142-run partnership, leading to a thrilling match that saw a total of 417 runs.
- Country:
- South Africa
MI Cape Town's explosive batting performance, led by Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis, resulted in a 27-run victory over Pretoria Capitals, effectively eliminating them from the SA20 playoffs. The duo's scintillating partnership yielded 142 runs off 68 balls, propelling Cape Town to a formidable total of 222 for 3.
In response, Pretoria Capitals managed 195 for 8, despite Will Smeed's top score of 52 runs. Skipper Rashid Khan and Corbin Bosch were pivotal for Cape Town, each taking two wickets. The thrilling encounter, disrupted briefly by thundershowers, showcased a feast of runs totaling 417 for the night.
The Capitals' hopes were dashed as they fell short, unable to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town, buoyed by their performance, are set for further clashes, including a Qualifier 1 match against Paarl Royals. The excitement in SA20 continues to build with each high-stakes encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cricket
- SA20
- MI Cape Town
- Hendricks
- Brevis
- Pretoria Capitals
- Playoffs
- Batting
- Runs
- Elimination
ALSO READ
Rain Halts Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Clash
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Blaze into SA20 Playoffs with Thrilling Victory
Hendricks and Brevis Lead MI Cape Town to Thrilling Victory Over Pretoria Capitals
Pretoria Capitals Dominate to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Europa League Draw: Exciting Playoffs and Last-16 Prospects