Hendricks and Brevis Lead MI Cape Town to Thrilling Victory Over Pretoria Capitals

An exhilarating performance by Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis saw MI Cape Town triumph with a 27-run win over Pretoria Capitals during a thrilling encounter at Centurion in the ongoing SA20 season. Despite interruptions caused by lightning and thunderstorms, the contest delivered a spectacular display of batting that delighted the lively capacity crowd.

In a season where bowlers have been at the forefront, it was the batsmen who stole the spotlight, amassing a staggering 417 runs in a high-octane clash. Notably, these teams have a history of run-fests, having previously set a record with 462 runs at the same venue last season.

Unfortunately for Pretoria Capitals, the match marked their final appearance this season as they failed to chase down MI Cape Town's commanding 222/3, eventually closing at 195/8. With this defeat, Capitals were eliminated from playoff contention, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings advanced to the Eliminator round. MI Cape Town, meanwhile, secured their spot and now look ahead to the Qualifier 1 against Paarl Royals at St George's Park.

