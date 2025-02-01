Left Menu

Concussion Substitute Controversy: England's Discontent After India's Victory

England's captain Jos Buttler has raised concerns over India's decision to use pacer Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in their fourth T20I win. The choice sparked debate over whether Rana served as a true 'like-for-like' replacement for Dube.

01-02-2025
Harshit Rana. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following their defeat in the fourth T20I and subsequent series loss to India, England captain Jos Buttler has criticized India's decision to field pacer Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for the all-rounder Shivam Dube. The match saw India clinch victory by 15 runs, underpinned by notable performances from Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy, but was marred by Rana's contentious entry.

Buttler contended Rana, a fast bowler known to deliver at speeds over 140 kmph, is not a fitting substitute for Dube, who is more an all-rounder than a specialist pacer. "It is not a like-for-like replacement," Buttler commented, questioning the lack of consultation with England on the decision, attributed to match referee Javagal Srinath.

The controversy also drew criticism from ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen, emphasizing the disparity between Rana and Dube. Meanwhile, Indian assistant coach Morne Morkel defended the move, stating the team merely recommended a substitute while the final decision rested with the match referee. Despite the controversy, India secured a 3-1 series win as England struggled to chase a target of 182.

(With inputs from agencies.)

