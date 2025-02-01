Left Menu

India Secures Series Victory with Thrilling Bowling Display Against England

India's spectacular bowling performance, highlighted by key dismissals from Harshit Rana and Ravi Bishnoi, secured a 15-run victory over England, clinching the series in Pune. Despite a strong start by England and a threatening inning from Harry Brook, India prevailed by holding their ground in crucial moments.

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, commended the team's exceptional performance in defending a challenging target of 182 against England during Friday's T20I in Pune. A pivotal moment came when Harry Brook, on an explosive 51 from 26 balls, was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy, shifting the match's momentum.

Morkel acknowledged Brook's threat, discussing strategy with the coaching staff and emphasizing the importance of his wicket. "Harry's a finisher, causing real concern in the dugout. His departure shifted the game in our favor," Morkel shared.

India's bowlers maintained composure under pressure, with standout performances from Harshit Rana and Ravi Bishnoi, both capturing three wickets. Their efforts, alongside Chakravarthy's critical double-strike, were instrumental in India's defence. The victory was secured despite challenging conditions, marking a significant achievement for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

